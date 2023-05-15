A video of Nana Ama McBrown eating Tuo Zafi with her crew from Onua TV has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

She called other members to join her as she enjoyed the meal with all-seriousness

Many people spoke about how humble she was such that she shared her meal with others

A video of Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown eating a large earthenware bowl of the famous Ghanaian delicacy Tuo Zafi has amused many people.

Nana Ama McBrown enjoying Tuo Zafi with Onua Showtime crew. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

McBrown enjoys Tuo Zafi with Onua Showtime crew

Nana Ama McBrown and her crew from Onua Showtime with McBrown were seen eating from a large earthenware bowl of Tuo Zafi.

The Empress was seen eating with two ladies when she noticed that some people were missing from the feast.

She turned her back and urged them to hurry up and join them, or the food would be finished in no time.

While they were shy to join her, one gentleman quickly rushed to the table when Mrs McBrown Mensah invited others around to join her.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown and her Onua Showtime crew eating together.

Ghanaians react to video of Nana Ama McBrown eating Tuo Zafi

The lovely video of Nana Ama McBrown eating Tuo Zafi from a large earthenware bowl made many people laugh hard.

Others also expressed their love for her as they admired how humble and loving she was.

tommyjakes_ said:

She is a lovely soul ❤️❤️❤️

tricia_oz3350 stated:

Nana, my love, eat for has Ghana love you

christie_kings_pride said:

Such a humble soul ❤️just admiring.

tsiagbe stated:

The guy dey chop gentle

joven._l said:

This station is the best ooo

o.a.p06 commented:

Nana and food she'll let u salivate

elite_kitchen_equipment said:

It must be very delicious ma, keep being yourself we love you.

yaa_nharnar said:

My Abayaaa eat for me okay❤️.......the love is deep

natebube remarked:

Mcbrown no dey joke with food kraa. I trust her excellency @iamamamcbrown

McBrown sells waakye on the roadside

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown joined a waakye seller in selling and this got many people rushing to their stand.

Many people applauded her for her humility and kind soul.

