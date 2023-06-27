Black Sherif, in a TikTok video, showed fans how he gets ready daily, showing off his large baggy jeans and sneakers

The musician showed fans a t-shirt that he cut into a crop top and wore alongside the large pair of jeans

The video sparked reactions from fans of the rapper as they found some of Black Sherif's antics humorous

Popular musician Black Sherif, in a recent TikTok video, delighted fans by giving them a glimpse into his unique style and fashion choices. The video showcased the artiste's preparation routine, where he proudly exhibited his large baggy jeans and trendy sneakers.

During the video, Black Sherif went a step further to display his creative side. He took a t-shirt and skillfully transformed it into a crop top, pairing it with the oversized trousers. This unexpected twist added a touch of personal flair to his outfit, which attracted even more attention from his fans.

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, generating a lot of reactions from Black Sherif's dedicated followers. Many of them found the rapper's antics to be quite amusing, as he let out a funny laugh after completing the outfit.

Fans flooded the comments section with positive feedback, expressing their admiration for his boldness and creativity.

Black Sherif is known for his creativity in music circles, but he has shown he is equally inclined when it comes to fashion trends.

Charlie Dior Admires Blacko's crop top and baggy jeans

Popular fashion critic Charlie Dior showered praises on Blacko for his unique fashion choices. The revered critic spoke to YEN.com.gh after watching the video and expressed his admiration for the music star and choice of outfit. He said:

Blacko has such a unique fashion and style sense that works just for him. He has marked his stand in the industry and has given us signature pieces. If anyone else tries to dress like the way he dresses it will be a big fail. But for Blacko, it all seems to work. His body type, his posture, his swag, the way he carries himself wearing the clothes all work! I personally like it for him.

Charlie also fell in love with Black Sherif's creativity, pointing out how he was able to expertly make his own crop top with just scissors. He said:

As we see him in the video, he even reconstructed a t-shirt because he did not like the way it fitted on him before, which sometimes in fashion taking that extra step is necessary to bring a look together!

Fashion critic Charlie Dior:

Black Sherif's fashion choice sparks reactions On TikTok

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Ａｋｏｓｕａ.ａａ said:

Get ready with me b3n nie wo ny3 serious

Fai Za commented:

that's why I don't get some of his dresses to buy saana you naa dey cut am

Adwoa❤️ said:

Kyer3se the way he like crop top de3 boi

