Ghanaian evangelist Charlotte Oduro shared her thoughts on the ongoing quarrel between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

The founder of Real Woman in Me chastised Yvonne Nelson for publicly humiliating some people to sell her book

Rev Charlotte pointed out that some things that happen in the past should stay in the past

Ghanaian evangelist Reverend Charlotte Oduro admonished Yvonne Nelson for using people's 'secrets' to sell her book.

The relationship counsellor disclosed that although it is suitable for people to share their stories, we should be careful about what we reveal.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie are locked in a battle over the contents of her memoir, where she said Sarkodie forced her to terminate their pregnancy, after which he abandoned her.

Many celebs and famous people have spoken about the current fight between the actress and the rapper. While some applauded Yvonne for speaking her truth, others feel she deliberately tried to vilify Sarkodie.

After Sarkodie's harsh and brutal reply, the same divided opinions are rife on the internet.

Rev Charlotte Oduro explained that there are consequences to their actions. She said:

If we think we are always right, we will regret it in the future. There are some things that have happened in life that need to be in the past, always in the past. We have to share our stories, but when we are sharing our stories, we should be cautious about how we share the stories.

One thing we should also know is that, the decisions we are making today may destroy everything we have ever built.

Watch the video below for the full message:

