Some Kumawood actors and actresses have visited their colleague Okomfo Kolege to mourn with him following the news of the death of his beloved wife

Okomfo Kolege's wife passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the labour ward of an undisclosed hospital while delivering a child

Videos show Akyere Bruwaa, Papa Kumasi, and other Kumawood stars coming through to console Kolege who also lost the unborn baby

Kumawood stars have trooped to the house of their Okomfo Kolege to console him over the death of his wife.

Reports broke out on Sunday, November 20, 2022, that Kolege's wife, who was pregnant, had died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The reports, which were later confirmed Zionfelix.net, further indicated Kolege did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Following the untimely passing of his wife, the Kumawood actor and his family have been left devastated.

In the spirit of brotherliness, a number of Kolege's colleagues have gone to his house to console him and his family.

Among the known stars who have visited Kolege to mourn with him are Akyere Bruwaa, Papa Kumasi, and Osoode.

In a video sighted on the Instagram blog @nahbaffdotcomm shows Akyere Bruwaa, Osoode, and other colleagues leaving the compound of Kolege.

Osoode spoke about his close relationship with Kolege and his late wife and how the news of her passing has shaken him.

Another video shared by @dagaatigirl_official on Instagram showed Papa Kumasi and others sitting with Kolege who looked very sad.

Source: YEN.com.gh