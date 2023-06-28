Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is still keeping her second son's face hidden from prying eyes on social media

Earlier, the entrepreneur had shared a testimony in church after a scheduled surgery for his newborn son was cancelled

After Trace disclosed her horrifying after-birth experience, many said they now understood why she held a two-day naming ceremony for her son

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has three children after having her second son in the United States.

The CEO of Shakira Movie Productions briefly relocated to the US with her family after her wedding in July 2022.

Tracey Boakye was joined in holy matrimony with Frank Badu Ntiamoah in a classy ceremony in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

A collage of Tracey Boakye and her family Image credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Although Tracey has always been quick to flaunt her wealth, her son's face, Luxury Ntaimoah, remains unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a recent video spotted online, the actress is seen dancing with Luxury, whose curly baby hair was twisted in cute white hair bands.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's claims that she will not have another child after her baby boy

"Kaakyire" in Akan means the last born. Many found it strange that the actress would call her son, Luxury, kaakyire when she was still in her prime. Some even went further to advise her to have a change of mind.

efemensah commented:

Tracy kaakyire sen? . We the in-laws association are pleading with you for two more because your creations are beautiful and moreover our brother is not tired. Motherhood suits you. You look more beautiful with every birth. Please continue. Love you . Greetings from the United Kingdom.

iam_trillicent commented:

Kaakyire s3n 4 more for Tracey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

mzvee_ra commented:

Baby last sen sis. You make beautiful and healthy babies add one more to make it even

Tracey Boakye discloses how her second son nearly died in the US

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Tracey Boakye almost lost her baby boy right after birth.

According to the actress, her son, Luxury Ntiamoah, was scheduled for surgery right after delivery. She added that the doctors made her sign some documents and asked her to kiss him a final goodbye.

Tracey shared the testimony in church that after praying long and hard, the doctors changed their minds because they couldn't find what they were looking for.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh