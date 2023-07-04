Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been featured in a movie for the first time with actress Nadia Buari

The actresses had undeniable screen chemistry and created beautiful scenes in the Coming To Africa movie trailer

Fans of the actresses have reacted to the video, stating their anticipation towards the masterpiece

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been featured in a movie with Ghollywood actress Nadia Buari for the first time. The actresses' chemistry on stage has excited their fans, who can't wait for the movie's premiere.

Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown excite fans with latest movie

Source: Instagram

In the short trailer of the Coming To Africa movie, Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown shared some beautiful moments together.

Nana Ama McBrown was seen happily engaged with Nadia Buari, showering her with compliments and admiration in the enchanting movie's trailer.

The chemistry that existed between the two beautiful actresses was evident as they exchanged playful banter in a scene in the movie.

McBrown praised Nadia for her stunning appearance and requested a 360-degree spin to showcase her beautiful look.

The light-hearted and wholesome interaction between the actresses sparked curiosity and heightened anticipation among their fans.

Watch the Coming To Africa movie trailer below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Ama McBrown and Nadia Buari acting together below

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, showing their anticipation towards the movie, while others defended McBrown over some scenes in the movie.

amerley.naa commented:

Plz how much is the ticket

irenekumi3 commented:

I love the display of Ghana in the African prints

nslimmie commented about some scenes:

Is McBrown's husband complaining? Or has he come to complain to you? She’s an actress, and she’s doing what puts food on her table

McBrown passionately kisses another man Coming To Africa movie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the upcoming film included Nikki Samonas, Nadia Buari, David Dontoh, and a few other well-known Ghanaian cinema actors.

Nana Ama kissed an actor passionately in a few sequences of the Coming To Africa movie trailer, which caused some emotions from her followers.

