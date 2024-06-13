Stonebwoy has finally explained why he did not attend the 2024 Abeka Sallah Fest event organized by Baba Sadiq

Stonebwoy disclosed that there was an agreement between his team and Sadiq not to advertise him for the event

The BHIM Nation boss also denied Baba Sadiq's claims that he boycotted the event because of Shatta Wale

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his absence from the 2024 Abeka Sallah Fest event organized by Baba Sadiq.

Stonebwoy and Baba Sadiq Photo source: @stonebwoy @sadiqabdulaiabu

Stonebwoy reveals why he did not perform at Abeka Sallah Fest

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy denied Baba Sadiq's claims that he boycotted the Abeka Sallah Fest because of Shatta Wale's involvement in the show.

According to the Dancehall artist, he pulled out of performing at the event after Baba Sadiq posted flyers showing him performing there, even though they had an agreement not to advertise him for the event.

He said,

"We disengaged from the event because Baba Sadiq went ahead and posted the flyers when we were not supposed to be advertised for the event. We communicated that to him."

Stonebwoy added that he was surprised when Baba Sadiq began insulting and levelling serious allegations against him after the event.

He said,

"The insults of my life started. The insults were too much to the point where I got calls from my father and others. We were like, what sort of lies are these? These lies were too much to contain."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Evershed_PYT commented:

"So a free show make Sadiq vex like that, leading to all these brouhaha? Wow"

@SantarioSneh commented:

"OMG ..I think I have seen Wisdom Speaking"

@teoblaq1 commented:

"Chale to go sch good Oo "

@Datboy_Chikez commented:

"@djsliming bossu begye wo bo)"

