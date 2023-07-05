Nana Ama McBrown, Nikki Samonas, Nadia Buari, David Dontoh and a few popular Ghanaian movie stars have been featured in an upcoming movie

Nana Ama McBrown, who had stayed away from acting for some time, was on set for the first time with Nadia Buari and some of the actors

In some scenes of the Coming To Africa movie trailer, Nana Ama passionately kissed an actor, garnering some reactions from her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been featured in an upcoming movie, Coming To Africa, with some movie stars. The actress passionately kissed an actor in the movie, getting fans to reveal their anticipation towards the movie.

Nana Ama McBrown causes stir with new movie trailer Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a trailer which was shared on Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix's Instagram account, the beautiful Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown featured in the highly-anticipated movie with Nadia Buari, Nikki Samonas, and others for the first time.

The film features a star-studded cast, including legendary actor David Dontoh, Gloria Sarfo, Khalil Kain and other notable actors, and promises to captivate the audience with its fascinating storyline and impressive performances.

However, McBrown's passionate on-screen kiss with a foreign actor in the movie's trailer has garnered controversies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The "Coming to Africa" trailer offers a teasing glimpse into what audiences can expect from this groundbreaking production. From the trending movie's trailer, the film's blend of romance, humour, and cultural exploration aims to provide a fresh perspective on the African experience.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown and other movie stars in Coming To Africa below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nana Ama McBrown and an actor kissing passionately in an upcoming movie

While some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, anticipating its official release, others complained about Nana Ma's kissing scenes.

boateng_ebenezer_ commented:

Did @iamamamcbrown kiss him married woman, wai wai

irenekumi3 commented:

I love the display of Ghana in the African prints

amerley.naa commented:

Plz how much is the ticket

david_akuokoh_jnr1 commented:

Cause of khalil I might just watch this. Juice

Nana Ama McBrown dances in front of her car and mansion in a video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a video that she posted on her TikTok page, Nana Ama McBrown danced in front of a mansion and an expensive SUV while looking gorgeous in cute attire.

The beautiful actress was dancing along to Jyzno's Butter My Bread and appeared to be having a lot of fun. Many of her followers were happy with the video and flocked to the comments area to gush about the actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh