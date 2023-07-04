Ghanaian actor Akrobeto, in a video, was spotted driving a sleek 2022 Toyota Venza vehicle

Popular Ghanaian actor Akrobeto was recently seen driving a stylish 2022 Toyota Venza vehicle in a video that has been making waves on social media. The actor looked dashing and sophisticated in a blue-black Kaftan outfit as he confidently made his way to the sleek ride.

Ghanaian Actor Akrobeto driving Toyota Venza Photo Source: Akrobetofanpage

Source: TikTok

The video quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians, who were delighted to witness Akrobeto enjoying the rewards of his hard work and success in the movie industry. The beloved actor has won the hearts of many with his exceptional acting skills and witty humour, earning him a special place in the hearts of his fans.

The 2022 Toyota Venza is known for its luxurious features and comfortable driving experience, making it a desirable choice for those who appreciate both style and functionality. The vehicle has a starting price of GH¢400k.

Akrobeto's choice of Venza only adds to his reputation as someone who enjoys the finer things in life. The actor has paid his dues in the industry, boasting of an illustrious career which has spanned over two decades. Akrobeto is one of the most successful Kumawood actors.

Ghanaians praise Akrobeto

Fans of the lovable actor were happy for him and said he deserved it.

REASON wrote:

wofa we will never forget you wai keep it up

Awura adwoa commented:

wofa God bless but l ur matter paaaaaa

usershelovesmcbrown reacted:

wofa please give ride wai wai

dapaah33 said:

God bless you wofa

Akrobeto shares how lucrative acting is

In another story, Veteran actor Akrobeto, in an interview, expressed surprise at folks claiming it was impossible for a Ghanaian actor to build a mansion.

The discussion was centred on Agya Koo's mega-mansion and naysayers claiming he built it with proceeds from political affiliations.

He mentioned that during their prime Kumawood days, they could shoot numerous movies in a few weeks, so they were making good money.

Source: YEN.com.gh