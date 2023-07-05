A gorgeous young lady with huge curves, Chef Gwendoline got the internet buzzing with her dance moves

She was spotted dancing to Nigerian musician Asake's newly released song Basquiat as she displayed fire legwork

Many of her followers admired her confidence while others rated her highly in the comment section

Nigerian plus-size chef and entrepreneur Chef Gwendoline took over the internet with her incredible dance moves.

She shared the video on her Instagram page as her followers took to the comment section to rate her moves.

Chef Gwendoline flaunts curves, dances in the video

In a video, Chef Gwendoline displayed fire legwork to Nigerian musician Asake's newly released song Basquiat, off his Work of Art album.

She was spotted rocking a black fitted dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

The dress was short as it flaunted her thick thighs and fine legs, as well as her white slipper heels.

Chef Gwendoline's frontal lace wig was parted in the middle and let loose as the hair strands hung over her shoulders.

Below is a video of Chef Gwendoline displaying incredible moves to Asake's Basquiat.

Fans react to Chef Gwendoline's dance moves

Many of Chef Gwendoline's followers were in awe of her incredible dance moves such that they dropped positive reviews only in the comment sections.

Others also talked about how they admired her confidence, energy and wished they could be like her.

marvloreethriftbags commented:

I love your confidence. You're my body type and I'm inspired

soomtee said:

It's always your smile and facial expressions for me!!!

isabellerh_imoke remarked:

Excuse me , I thought we agreed on me being thy hype woman??? . .. agba stepper

kaysmilezi said:

Why can't i carry my body

swift.mart remarked:

You be better stepper forget it

supercooldjsavy stated:

Stepper too bad

chubbynaija_chef said:

E for Energy

quin__tobi remarked:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m inspired

okpokpoinnocent6 stated:

Always in full energy and vibes

