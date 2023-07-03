Nakeeyat left many people impressed with her dance moves after sharing a video on her Instagram page

She danced during Kuami Eugene's performance on the boat cruise in New York City

Many people loved her dance moves such that they applauded her in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of 2019 Talented Kids winner Nakeeyat the Poet displaying incredible legwork while on a boat cruise has emerged on social media.

Nakeeyat and Kuami Eugene dancing on a boat cruise in New York. Image Credit: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Nakeeyat dances during Kuami Eugene's performance on a boat cruise

In the video, Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene entertained guests on a boat cruise in New York when he pulled Nakeeyat to the centre to dance.

Kuami Eugene was performing the hit song Show Body when he walked to Nakeeyat and got her to dance in the centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sharing her excitement on meeting the Rockstar, she urged her fans to remember that unforgettable moment.

"Let it be known to you that, I met the rockstar @kuamieugene in the boat cruise at New York City (Event day two)," she wrote in the Instagram post.

She also told her followers that she would share more updates from her experience on the boat cruise on her Instagram page.

The talented poet urged her fans to rate her dance moves in the comment section after watching the video.

"More updates coming. Abeg, rate my dance moves," she said in her caption.

Below is a video of Nakeeyat the Poet displaying fire dance moves.

Ghanaians evaluate Nakeeyat's dance moves

The comment section was filled with positive reviews of Nakeeyat's dance moves. Others were also in awe of her growth.

jesusbabe_zee said:

Wow...you look so grown! Beautiful babe

officialfitta stated:

Eii so Nakeeyat can pass me

felicia.frimpong.1 commented:

You nailed it❤️

akwensi_rejoyce remarked:

Oh you can dance like this…Beautiful ❤️

ackonemmanuella212 said:

❤️ In fact, your dance moves were superb Gye Wo ✌️✌️✌️

mandynanaachiaa__ stated:

Eiiiii saaa u have movesssss

shezkayla18204 remarked:

How did Naki grow this fast

enninabena said:

Wow, l like the moves. ❤️❤️❤️

smallish_carter said:

@nakeeyat is the leg works for me

Nakeeyat looks big and tall in new photos

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat looked big and tall in photos as she travelled to Australia.

Many people admired how well she is growing as they gushed over her in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh