Ghanaian rapper Tom D'Frick has listed some luxurious cars in his garage and revealed his reasons for getting them

He stated that his Range Rover gave him comfort, and his Chevy Camaros are brands he enjoyed riding with his friends

The budding rapper detailed that his love for driving at high speed is his reason for choosing the specific car brands he has in his garage

These came to light when Tom D'Frick took his turn on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Ghanaian rapper Tom D'Frick, known privately as Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, has said he owns a Range Rover and two Chevy Camaros. He made these revelations during an interview and stated his reasons for having such luxurious cars in his garage.

Tom D'Frick reveals he owns a Range Rover and two Chevy Camaros Photo credit: @tom_dfrick

In his recent interview with YEN.com.gh, the talented performer and rapper revealed that he had always been a lover of cars.

The popular rapper showcased three stunning vehicles that genuinely reflect his taste for elegance and style.

However, Tom, who previously trended online for some banters with his colleague rappers, stated that he did not only purchase these luxurious brands because he loved them. Rather, he enjoyed the horsepower of the cars.

Among Tom D'Frick's fleet are a Range Rover, a vehicle that exudes power and sophistication, and two Chevy Camaros, sleek and sporty, blending an automobile's features with a sportscar's functionality.

I have a Range Rover and two Chevy Camaros. I love the Range particularly because it is very comfortable. My girlfriend loves it. Because my boys and I love to race, I mostly use the Chevys for that. I like driving at a top speed, Tom D'Frick stated.

Tom D'Frick poses beside his Range Rover

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project by YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

This series is centred around cars and gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and reasons for choosing them.

