Ghanaian media personality MzGee shared a video of herself singing her former SHS, Kpando Secondary School's anthem

The excited Tv host danced and looked happy in the video, hailing her former school with pride

Her fans have reacted to the nostalgic video, sharing their experiences on their school campuses

MzGee, Ghanaian media personality and host of United Showbiz, known privately as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, has shared a video of herself as she visited her former SHS, Kpando Secondary School. She sang the school's anthem and danced alongside in the video.

MzGee sang and danced while she visited her former secondary school Photo credit: @iammzgee

MzGee has delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming video on her official Instagram account. In the wholesome video, the Tv host visited her alma mater, Kpando Secondary School, where she joyfully sang the school's anthem and danced to its rhythm.

The video, a nostalgic tribute, showcased her deep connection to her educational roots and served as a testament to the enduring impact of secondary education.

During the beautiful Tv host's visit to Kpando Secondary School, located in the Volta Region of Ghana, the revered and talented media personality took a moment to relive her cherished memories and celebrate the years spent within its walls.

With MzGee's infectious enthusiasm and radiant smile, she stood alone at the school's entrance, singing the Kpasec anthem passionately while displaying her dance moves.

MzGee captioned her Instagram post saying:

"Throwback to a stop by the gate of my almamater! Kpasec! Oh get a thousand voices!!!!!!!! Sing along, fellow KOSA, TsiTsiawo! May the great names come from Kpasec! May God bless Kpasec! Kpasecans, arise and march ahead!

Watch the video of MzGee singing and dancing to her alma mater, Kpasec's anthem

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of MzGee dancing to her former SHS anthem

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video of MzGee singing, stating that she was bubbly and that they loved her.

kingalexkingslord

I was looking for you on thread oooo where’s my Gee

seysfabrics'

Such a bubbly lady, love you. Keep doing great things ❤️

bneequaye19 commented:

Is the walking over to the gate for me... ..the raising of the hand ...and the bass voice.. u do all.... . SHS, we all enjoyed ankasa.

ruthelikemazasu commented:

I thought you were entering the school, ooo

Abeiku Santana calls MzGee the best journalist in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that MzGee had been referred to as Ghana's top journalist by journalist Abeiku Santana.

In response to the widely circulated allegations that she is imitating the writing style of her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee clarified that she is not attempting to do so.

In response to the discussion between MzGee and Abeiku, some Ghanaians praised MzGee for his eloquence and wit in responding to the questions.

