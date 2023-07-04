Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's Try Me song has been removed from Apple Music, stirring controversies

The rapper's song was a reply to allegations against him by Yvonne Nelson, who claimed he had made her terminate her pregnancy with him

Twitter fans who realised that the award-winning artiste's song could not be streamed shared their sentiments on the issue on Twitter

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie Privately known as Michael Owusu Addo, has lost his song on Apple Music as it was removed from his music list.

His fans have shared opinions on possible reasons why it was removed from Apple Music.

Sarkodie's Song "Try Me" removed from Apple Music Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @sarkodie

After some fans of Sarkodie realised that the song Try Me was no more on the rapper's list of songs as they struggled to play it, they shared the news on Twitter, striking reactions from some netizens.

However, a profile on Apple Music named Mac Menor Do Bom shared the song on the streaming platform and titled it Sarkodie Try Me Raw.

According to MOG Beatz, the beat composer for the Try Me song, Mac Menor Do Bom, had shared the song on his Apple Music profile after it was allegedly leaked on social media before its official release.

He inferred that this unknown person had been making money off Sarkodie's music and that the award-winning rapper's team were trying their best to take it down.

See the post about Sarkodie's song being taken down on Apple Music below

MOG, the beat maker, spoke about the trending issues with Sarkodie's music, alleging that an unknown person leaked and shared the song on Apple Music.

MOG said:

Entertainment expert talks about Sarkodie's song's removal from Apple Music

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, entertainment expert Chris Tsormana detailed that the speculations by some persons that Yvonne Nelson could be a reason for the song's removal are wrong.

He stated that Sarkodie did not mention the name of the actress in the song. Hence, such an action was to be taken against him. Chris added that the profile which had uploaded Sarkodie's song on Apple Music may have monitored Sarkodie's way of releasing his music on streaming platforms.

"Sarkodie releases his songs on YouTube and later uploads them on Apple Music and other streaming platforms. His song Advise, for instance, was released on YouTube and, after a while, on Apple Music and other streaming platforms. I think the person who uploaded the song had studied Sark's way of releasing his songs and knew that he would upload it later on Apple Music, giving him an advantage. Chris said."

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie's song's removal from Apples Music

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the news, stating that the song did not carry any meaningful lyrics.

@Sqweh_root commented:

If landlord dey steal beats di3 what will the tenants do

@Mawunya_ commented:

Yes, they did that. I agree with you....everything you say on this matter is correct

@PDeejhay commented:

Fear woman you no listen

@ibfantastic8 commented:

The song self naa no contain any sensible words bia

