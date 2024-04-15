Fameye and highlife legend Nana Acheampong are set to drop a new single together, and they have been spotted on the set of a video shoot

In some photos that popped up online, the pair were seen rocking all-white outfits, recording a video for the song set to drop on April 19, 2024

In a post on Instagram, Fameye shared his excitement about meeting and working with the legendary musician

Ghanaian musician Fameye and highlife legend Nana Acheampong are joining forces to release a new single. The duo has been spotted on the set of a video shoot, sparking anticipation among fans for the tune.

Fameye and Nana Acheampong rocking white outfits. Photo Source: fameye

Source: Instagram

The photos that surfaced online showed Fameye and Nana Acheampong in matching all-white outfits in a video shoot for the song. According to Fameye's team, the music video and the song are scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

Fameye usually blends highlife and hiplife in his music, and fans feel that he and Nana Acheampong would be a good match on a song. Fameye has expressed his excitement about working with Nana Acheampong, a revered figure in the highlife genre. In an Instagram post, Fameye shared his joy and honour at the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary musician. He wrote:

Very special day in my career to meet the Legendary Nana Acheampong ahead of his yet-to-release hit single featuring yours truly!! Dropping on the 19th of April 2024.

Mr Drew drops new song

In another story, Mr Drew has released a new song titled Sneaky and shared a video snippet of the song on his Instagram page.

The musician announced that the audio was available on all streaming platforms and urged his fans to go listen to it.

In the comments section of his Instagram post, fans of the musician shared their excitement about the new release, praising the singer's talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh