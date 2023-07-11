In Ghana, some people believe it is ok for men to engage in extra-marital affairs while legitimately married to another woman

This breaks down trust, the relationship, and sometimes even the woman who was cheated on.

However, Adjetey's marriage did not break after he cheated several times and he if grateful to his wife for forgiving him and staying married to him

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang released his memoir on July 8, 2023, after celebrating his 50th birthday on July 7, 2023.

Some contents of his memoir have got Ghanaians on social media users talking and wondering why Adjetey Anang cheated only to beg for forgiveness later.

In his book, he admitted to cheating on his wife with different women. Even though his wife, Elom, often caught him, Adjetey Anang still continued with his extra-marital affair.

A collage of Adjetey Anang and his wife Elom at the book launch Photo credit: @adjeteyanang Source: Instagram

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Some social media users have been commenting on Adjetey’s revelation. Many have asked if he would have forgiven his wife if she was the one who cheated. Read some of the comments below:

@CalebYeslord said:

Adjetey Anang apologizing, at this time he was the best and still counts himself among the best, some ladies will naturally come after him and it’s obvious he will not push them off, let me say it comes with the fame and level, difficult to control but apologizing is not “RIGHT”

@ShadrackAmonooC commented:

In Adjetey Anang’s memoir, He Revealed That He Cheated On His Wife Multiple times! Adjetey Anang Oooo!! This Handsome Humble Noble Honorable Man cheated On his Wife with other Chicks Na Me Shadrack

@thebessieanima indicated:

Adjetey Anang’s book shows how men want to get away with everything.

@bananjano said:

What’s the reason why Adjetey Anang wrote the book, to apologize to his wife? He could have done it without having to put it on paper.

@NuttyNass commented:

Our celebrities these days are not wise , you cheated on wife and so what !!! Telling the public do not stop you from cheating cos men are cheat and it’s natural

@Trotrodiariies said:

Eiii what do men want!???? The woman I am seeing is a whole package. Well, he's changed now so ok.

Adjetey Anang said the Holy Spirit revealed his extra-marital affairs to his wife

Meanwhile, Adjetey Anang, said the Holy Spirit always prompted his wife when he was cheating on her on several occasions.

In his memoir, he said Elom was spiritual and always got a prompt when he cheated on her both emotionally and physically.

"Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically.”

