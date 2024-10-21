Akua GMB, in an interview, opened up about some past mistakes she would have corrected if she had the chance

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner shared that she made a choice when she got married at just 22

Akua GMB said that she rushed into marriage without exploring life and discovering herself at that age

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, has opened up about her personal life and past mistakes.

Former beauty queen Akua GMB opens up about her biggest regrets in life. Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Akua GMB shares her biggest regret

In a recent interview, Akua GMB shared that she would not have gotten married at 22 if she had the chance to change her past.

The former beauty queen said that she sometimes feels she rushed into marriage too early and did not fully explore life to the fullest before making the decision.

"So, if I should get the opportunity to change something in my life ten years ago, I think it would have been me not getting married. I sometimes feel I got married too early. I got married at the age of 22. Then, I hadn't really discovered who I was. I hadn't explored the world, and I didn't know me. So, that decision, I think, wasn't a good one to me."

The CEO of Jewel Fashion said she would not discourage young women from marrying early, but they should discover themselves and understand what it entails before taking the big step.

"If the person thinks she knows who she is, she understands what she is getting herself into, she is ready for the task ahead, of course, why not? You can go ahead and get married."

Akua GMB became the fourth wife to Dr Kweku Oteng, the founder of Angel Group of Companies, shortly after she was crowned the winner of the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant.

The couple married for nearly eight years before divorcing in 2019. They currently share three kids.

Watch the video below:

Akua GMB celebrates her 36th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former pageant queen Akua GMB celebrated her 36th birthday on October 11, 2024.

She shared photos of herself from a shoot and thanked God for the strength to work through the challenges in her life.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh