Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, danced happily at an event, flaunting her beautiful curves and figure

The actress wore an elegant tight green dress which perfectly highlighted her stunning shape

The video had many of the actress' fans admiring her and praising her for her eye-catching beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently stole the show at an event with her infectious happiness and impressive dance moves.

Nana Ama McBrown dancing in green dress Photo Source: iamthemax5

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral, the beloved actress could be seen joyfully dancing, proudly flaunting her beautiful curves and figure.

McBrown was dressed in an elegant and fitting green dress, effortlessly highlighting her stunning shape and captivating the attention of the people present. The beautiful colour and the flawless fit of the dress perfectly complemented her bubbly personality.

As the video spread across social media, fans of the talented actress could not help but express their admiration for her beauty. Many flooded the comment section of the video with compliments and praises, commending McBrown for her confidence and natural elegance.

McBrown's dance moves showed pure joy, and her infectious energy won the hearts of her fans.

McBrown wins hearts with her dance moves

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Adiepena23 said:

The original Empress

everlasting_42 wrote:

that's our Empress

Perfect TV Ghana said:

Is she wearing a hippad

queen dora commented:

I often dream about u mom and don’t really understand why because I’ve never met you before but I always dream about you❤️

Adwoa collection said:

Love you soo so much Empress

Official-Ohemaapapabigh❤️ commented:

@Nana A. McBrown I love you plentyyyyyyyyyy

Nana Ama McBrown wins hearts as she eats jolof

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown cracked the ribs of many of her followers when she posted a video of her enjoying a large bowl of jollof rice.

In the video, she covered her head with the bowl and walked joyously to the table to dish out her portion of the food.

Many people admired her personality as they noted that the video made them laugh hard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh