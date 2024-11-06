Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of the December polls after Americans voted Donald Trump back into power

He posted a photo collage of Donald Trump and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, where they were being prayed for

In the caption, he spoke about the Ghaaian philosophy, Sankofa, while pledging his vote for former president John Dramani Mahama

Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has reacted to politician Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 American elections after winning ahead of Kamala Harris to get to the White House.

Abeiku Santana reacts to Donald Trump's win

Abeiku Santana took to his Instagram account to share a collage of pictures of Donald Trump and former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama. In the photos, both politicians were surrounded by supporters and spiritual leaders praying for them.

In the Instagram post's caption, Abeiku explained the meaning of Sankofa, which means 'go back and take it' in Twi. The Despite Media broadcaster noted that Sankofa was a Ghanaian philosophy that meant go back and get it.

"Sankofa ” san “to return,” ko “to go,” and fa “to seek” in Ghanaian philosophy go back and get it…"

Donald Trump and his family.

In the second part of the caption, Abeiku pledged his vote for Mr Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

He insinuated that once Americans have voted Donald Trump back into power, then Ghanaians could do the same.

"John Dramani Mahama 🇦🇪✌🏾 vote 🗳️ for Change"

Also, the National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi posted the same picture and asked Ghanaians what it meant.

Similar photo Abeiku Santana posted.

Archipalago votes for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Archipalago, who is based in the United States, announced that he voted for the first time in the 2024 American election.

He shared pictures of him posing with the sticker indicating that he had voted and a video of him casting his vote.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the post, with many urging him to vote wisely since it impacted him.

