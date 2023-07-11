Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many of her followers after she shared a video of a friend writing on her dusty car

Kwame Adinkra, as he is called, wrote, "I love McBrown", and The Empress was seen beaming with excitement in the video

Many people also talked about how much they loved her, while others hinted that they also did this as kids but with stones

Onua Showtime host Nana Am McBrown shared a cute video of her friend Kwame Adinkra writing on her dusty red Ford Ranger Raptor.

Nana Ama McBrown's friend writes on her red car. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

While recording the memorable moment on her smartphone, Nana Ama McBrown noted that if you did not do this as a child, then you cannot be considered a 'kuborlor'.

Kuborlor is a Ga term which means someone that enjoys wandering and roaming about.

Kwame Adinkra wrote, " I Love McBrown", and he underlined her name to indicate that he was done.

Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that all her friends who were at her residence were all excited after witnessing that moment. She then went on to introduce all of them.

"These things don't happen often. So I was so excited. If you love me, I love you too," she said at the end of the video.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown's friend writing on her Ford Ranger Raptor.

Ghanaians react to the video of McBrown's friend writing a message on her dusty car

The comment section was filled with many of Nana Ama McBrown's followers talking about how much they love her and would love to meet her one day.

Others also talked about how they used to write on dusty cars and instead of using their fingers, they used stones.

Official-Ohemaapapabigh❤️ remarked:

@Nana A. McBrown I love you plentyyyyyyyyyy

Nana Sly720 stated:

We were using stones to write ✍️

Nana A. McBrown said:

The Beauty and Energy Sparkles Around Her ❤️U A Woman Of Dignity #BRIMM

Nana Amankwah stated:

two legends Mr Adinkra and Mcbrown

queen dora remarked:

I often dream about u mom, and don’t really understand why because I’ve never met you before, but I always dream about you❤️

DorisGyamfi480 commented:

I love you soooo Much My Dearest BRIMMM

Nana Ama McBrown eats jollof from a helmet-shaped bowl

In another video, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown ate Jollof from a large bowl shaped like a helmet.

Many people commented about The Empress never jokes when it comes to a good meal of Jollof.

