Alleged son of late Ghanaian comic actor, Santo has shared his disappointments in his father's friend, veteran actor Abusua Panin Judas

The young man, Richard Bosompem, revealed that he was loved by Judas and treated kindly until his late father's saddening demise

Richard stated that he would be happier if Judas called him so he could hear his voice since it would make him feel as though he was talking with his late father

Richard Bosompem, a young man believed to be the late comic actor Santo's son, has shared his disappointment in his father's friend, Abusua Panin Judas, for neglecting him after his father's demise.

The young man who pleaded for financial assistance and a job revealed that he would be happier if he only got the chance to speak to Judas.

Santo's son begs to hear from Judas, says it'll make him feel as though he spoke with his dad Photo credit: @zionfelix @facebook/santo and judas

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Richard made a heart-wrenching revelation about his father's closest friend and longtime partner in numerous films, Judas.

The young man disclosed that Judas had deserted Santo's kids and relocated overseas, severing all ties with the family after Santo's demise.

During the trending interview, Richard stated that he needed assistance in many forms. However, he would be happy to hear the voice of Judas through a phone call since it would make him feel as though he was talking with his father.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the revelations by Santo's son about Judas

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, criticising the young man for feeling entitled to another person's success

ghanagospelsongs_ commented:

Uncles are even neglecting their sisters and brothers children na a friend’s son.. Life is a war, bro go and hustle, it shall be well

akuaadepaasare commented:

At this time and age, who sits down and hope that someone will struggle to work and bring his money to you?

obaa_equa1 commented:

U expect someone to help u at this age smh wanya no fo

nanabirago.asante commented:

Africans and entitlements issues. This life eh, Fight and push ya way through on ya own and on your God ooo. If you get the destiny helper, hallelujah but wait on no one oooo

Santo's alleged son Richard Bosompen reveals his father left no properties

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the purported son of the late, great Bob Santo of Ghana discussed how challenging life had been without the actor.

The boy admitted that his father had not truly left him any inheritance or property, saying that he probably would not be going through this ordeal if he had.

He pointed out that acting wasn't as lucrative back when Santo worked in the entertainment business.

