The alleged son of late legendary Ghanaian actor Bob Santo has expressed sadness, claiming to have been neglected by his father's family and friends

The young man mentioned that Abusuapayin Judas, his father's best friend, has not bothered to check up on him since Santo's passing

He mentioned that it was later he heard Judas had travelled abroad, noting that he had not seen him again since his father's funeral

The alleged son of the late legendary Ghanaian actor, Bob Santo, has come forward to express his deep sadness and feelings of neglect by his father's family and friends.

The young man claims that he has been left to fend for himself without any support or acknowledgement from those close to his late father.

One name that particularly stood out in his account was Abusuapayin Judas, Santo's best friend and longtime acting companion. According to the young man, Judas has shown no interest in his well-being since Santo's passing.

Despite their close bond during Santo's lifetime, he alleged that Judas has failed to check up on him or extend any form of support. He mentioned that it was only recently that he learned that Judas had travelled abroad.

The alleged son further revealed that he had not seen Judas since his father's funeral, leaving him with a deep sense of abandonment. He said while grieving the loss of his father, he had hoped for some solace and support from those who were closest to Santo, but instead, he has been left to grapple with his emotions alone.

Santo's alleged son sparks emotions

Many people felt he was asking too much of Judas as he also has his own problems and family responsibilities.

ghanagospelsongs said:

Uncles are even neglecting their sisters and brothers children na a friend’s son.

akuaadepaasare commented:

At this time and age, who sits down and hope that someone will struggle to work and bring his money to you.

penyjell_ reacted:

Some of these things must be left alone, you are going to bring criticism and insults upon yourself

