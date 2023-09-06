Talented actress Vivian Jill delivered a formal apology to fellow actor Sumsum Ahoufe for not kissing him in a scene

She admitted that she was new to acting and had never seen anyone with features similar to Sumsum Ahoufe

Vivian Jill disclosed that things are different now, and she would kiss him with hesitation

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill has explained why she could not kiss actor Sumsum Ahoufe during a scene on set.

She narrated how she was surprised by Sumsum and his friends while on set as a newbie in the movie industry.

According to Vivian Jill, she had never seen people who looked like Sumsum and the others. She said she was instantly afraid and acted out in fear.

A photo collage of Vivian Jill and Sumsum Ahoufe Image credit: @vivian_jill_lawrence @sumsum_ahoufedua

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill said she regrets her actions, and she said so in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM.

She said, "I had never seen them before. I was new to the movie industry. I was in the room when I was informed that the people I would be shooting the scene with had arrived. So when he (Sumsum) and some other miniature people came in, I was instantly drenched in fear. Then they asked him to kiss me, and I said no."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Vivian Jill's confession that she could not kiss Sumsum Ahoufe

The comments were kind to the actress as they sympathised with her predicament concerning Sumsum.

oneinamillionfinds commented:

It’s normal Vivian don’t mind anybody.

iamlebene commented:

the truth hurts.

Vivian Jill addresses allegations of celebrities sleeping around for money, reveals her source of income

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Vivian Jill shut down rumours that she may be sleeping around for money.

The Kumawood actress and entrepreneur debunked Kwame Borga's accusation that 70% of Kumawood actresses sleep around to be able to afford their lifestyle.

Vivian Jill revealed that she takes care of her family from the proceeds of her business, including a charcoal business.

She swore that she had never slept with anyone to gain any favours in her career. Vivian Jill added that she can only speak for herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh