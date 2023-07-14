Ghanaian actress and media personality Tima Kumkum got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony which has trended on social media

A netizen demanded answers, asking why the actress had allegedly married on her ex-husband's birthday

In an earlier interview with Delay in 2019, the actress detailed that she married her ex-husband to make her ex-boyfriend jealous

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum known privately as Cynthia Tima Yeboah and her fiancé, Dominic Duodu, got married in a traditional marriage ceremony on July 13, 2023, at Akim Oda. A netizen has questioned the media personality on why she allegedly got married on her ex-husband's birthday.

Tima Kumkum was questioned for allegedly marrying on her ex-husband's birthday Photo credit: @iamtimakumum

Tima Kumkum has been questioned after details about her wedding surfaced on social media.

The beautiful media personality defied the rains and wedded Dominic, her husband, in a beautiful ceremony, making her fans excited about her marriage. In an earlier interview, she stated that she had struggled with her ex-husband, explaining her reasons for divorcing him.

According to Ghanaweb, a fan pointed out in one of the viral posts of Tima's wedding photos that she had married on her ex-husband's birthday.

Nana Atiemo, a netizen commented saying:

But why would you choose your ex-husband's birthday as your engagement day?

See a photo of the netizen's question below:

Tima Kumkum weds ex-husband to get back at ex-boyfriend

This may not be the only instance where Tima Kumkum has married to get back at her ex. In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso in 2019, Tima revealed that she had married her ex-husband because she wanted to get back at her ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her with her best friend.

Watch the video of Tima Kumkum telling Delay about her reasons for marrying her ex-husband below

Tima Kumkum cries uncontrollably in an emotional video at her surprise bachelorette party

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Tima Kumkum and Habiba Sinare's close friends, who served as bridesmaids for their opulent traditional wedding, planned a surprise bachelorette party for her.

In the video, the famous bride, who was unaware of the thoughtfully planned party, couldn't help but cry with happiness.

Some social media users commented on the touching video Sister Sandy put on Instagram.

