Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy, known privately as Kelvyn Brown, has said that he would like to cultivate narcotics after it was legally accepted in Ghana.

In a reply to Ghanaian actor John Dumelo on Twitter, Kelvyn Boy revealed that he was interested in the cultivation of narcotic plants.

John Dumelo shared his excitement towards the passing of the narcotics bill on Twitter. As a farmer, he detailed that he was excited about the opportunity and would take advantage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2023.

John Dumelo said:

I’m very excited Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to decriminalize the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes. This is a defining moment in Ghana’s history. As a farmer, adding the cultivation of cannabis to my portfolio for medicinal/ industrial purposes is definitely something I’m looking forward to. God bless Ghana. #idey4u

Kelvyn Boy replied to the tweet and said:

Baba I for come see you! I want take a few lessons as I’d really love to embark on this special journey of weed cultivation.

See Kelvyn Boy's reply below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the tweet by Kelvyn Boy

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the revelation by Kelvyn, Boywhile others made sarcastic comments about it.

@massa_kobby commented:

Kelvin Boy to divert from music to narcotic cultivation. HERE WE GO !

@KofiTroublesome commented:

Look, sharp big man, it’s a very lucrative venture

@SuroNyame_ commented:

Brand ambassador

Parliament of Ghana passes Narcotics bill and details its advantages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghanaian Parliament fulfilled its pledge to enact a law allowing for the industrial cultivation of the plant once more.

The adoption of the measure that will permit the growing of the plant for therapeutic purposes, according to MPs, was crucial.

The modified Narcotics Control Commission Amendment measure 2023 will give the interior ministry authority to grant licences for plant production.

