Ghanaian dancer Afronita got many of her fans in a jubilant mood when she announced the next country she would be visiting as part of her Europe Tour

She shared a poster and noted that she would be taking over Slovenia with a dance class after touring Spain and Italy

Many people were overjoyed as they gave her nicknames like International Stargyal

AfroStar Kids Academy founder, Afronita, has announced that she will be visiting Slovenia as part of her Europe tour after a successful dance class in Spain, which she hosted with fellow dancers Dancegod Lloyd, Championrolie and Allo Danny.

Details of Afronita's dance class in Slovenia

The talented dancer took to her Instagram page to announce that she would be travelling to Italy on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from Spain to host a dance class.

From Italy, she dropped another poster announcing her takeover of Slovenia, where she would be hosting another dance class organised by Afro Event Ljubljana.

Sharing her excitement, the BGT star wrote in the caption;

SLOVENIA ARE YOU READY FOR SOME ‘GHANA ENERGY’??!THIS SUNDAY 14TH JULY, I will be teaching a beginner-friendly Azonto class in Slovenia for the first time❤️

Below are the details of the dance class in Slovenia;

Time: 13:00hrs - 15:00hrs. Place: @bastarts_studio. 13:00 Afro House / Dj panda & Afronitaaa

Reactions to Afronita announcing her dance class in Slovenia

Many of Afronita's fans in the comment section could not contain their excitement as they hailed her in the comment section. Others gave her nicknames like International Superstar and International Dani, among others.

Below are the reactions from fans to the Instagram post:

mrs_a.t.o said:

Pls the whole of summer ️ is booked, and the whole year is also booked. Trust the silent operator to release them one at a time. Go show them what you are made off baaaabbiiiii

teamronita said:

This is how we love it in Town

julanitosei said:

International traveller … Go Dani Go Dani in Champito’s voice ✈️

_poku_aah said:

Akosua the traveler show the world what it means to be a star

musliyatu said:

Experience the world girl, keep operating silently cos they can't destroy what they don't know. Go get the muller

pretty_aann said:

True definition of a star Back to back kaaishhhh

aj.ann.2382 said:

STARSSS DON'T STRUGGLE TO SHINE PURRRRRYOU WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE ✈✈✈✈STARRR DOINGS

mharmme_abena said:

Akosua Adomaah the International Superstar kaish fa ma omo ❤️❤️Awurade mehonyinara cmooooon Ghana ENERGY to the whole wiase ❤️❤️❤️

