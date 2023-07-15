Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyeman Badu welcomed young footballers from Right To Dream Academy to his home

He fed them, danced with them and advised them on how to succeed in their football careers

Netizens applauded the retired Black Stars player who signed the young footballer's jerseys and inspired them

Ex-Black Stars footballer Emmanuel Agyeman Badu welcomed some young footballers into his home. The successful yet, humble footballer fed the players, engaged them in conversations, and entertained them.

Agyeman Badu inspires young footballers from Right To Dream AAcademy Photo credit: @badu8

Source: Instagram

Badu's invitation for the aspiring young players from the Right To Dream Academy to his home was a gesture of support and inspiration.

The visit proved to be an unforgettable experience for the budding talents, as Badu who has always preached about honesty, advised them, fed them, and even signed their jerseys.

The young players were filled with joy and beamed with smiles as they arrived at the successful footballer's residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

To break the ice and create a lively atmosphere, Agyeman Badu spontaneously joined the kids in a joyous dance session, making them excited as they beamed with smiles.

Watch the video of Agyeman Badu and Right To Dream Academy members below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Agyeman Baduy spending time with Right To Dream Academy members

Some Ghanaiasn reacted positively to the video, applauding Agyerman Badu for his kindness and inspiration

princearthur4u commented:

Agyeman Badu is one of the greatest midfielders the Blackstar ever had in my books … highly intellectual, too and I believe these young chaps will learn a lot from him

ernest_opoku_daterush7 commented:

These are some of the things you should post to encourage the youth, very inspiring, sir thank you

thomas_tackie commented:

Well Done Bro

gbevu_23 commented:

Pure vibes

Foreigners show love to Yaw Dabo, donates to his football academy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that foreigners who support the actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy sent him money for his players.

The senders of the funds used Plus1 TV, a YouTube channel that frequently covers the activities of Dabo's academy.

Yaw Dabo expressed his appreciation for everyone who has shown his players love and support in the most recent interview with Plus1 TV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh