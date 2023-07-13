Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has advised his academy players and called them out for certain behaviours

The actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy cautioned the players on challenges they may face from harming each other during the training

He further detailed that they may not only hurt themselves and ruin their careers but may be fined if they continue with the act in Europe

Diminutive Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has called out some of his players who have indulged in some irresponsible acts. The actor cautioned them on the challenges and consequences that may arise from harming each other jokingly while training.

Yaw Dabo disciplines his players, advises them against some training malpractices

Source: UGC

In a YouTube video by +Plus 1 Tv that has gained significant attention, Yaw Dabo took a commendable step to prioritize his young players' safety and career prospects at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Recognizing the potential dangers of jokingly harming themselves during training sessions, the entertaining actor delivered an impassioned message urging his players to embrace professionalism and avoid any actions that could jeopardize their promising futures.

Yaw Dabo detailed that it was better they took their training seriously than harm themselves since that could potentially affect their careers. The beloved football academy owner stated that the plays would be fined if they played irresponsibly and harmed their colleagues in Europe.

"Nobody should joke with the training. When you come for training, be responsible. Don't joke with hurting your football colleagues to prove that you are strong. Your career may end if you break your legs or harm yourselves. Footballers who deliberately harm their colleagues are fined in Europe, Dabo advised."

Watch the video of Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo advising his football players below:

Some Ghanaians commented on Yaw Dabo's advice to his footballers

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and advice from Dabo, praising both the players and Dabo for a great job.

@bugewinkygh3939 commented:

Charley watching up coming players like this always makes me cry God bless them all . They have talent

@celebrityshoecleaner1065 commented:

May God Bless Dabo for the support he has been giving to the youth with much talent to showcase the world that there are better players in Ghana here. May God bless him. Much Love ❤️ bro

@user-tl9nf8ev1e commented:

Wow I love that he should have mercy on everyone there I love Dabo soo much ❤

