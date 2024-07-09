Ghanaian artist Foster Sakyiamah sued entrepreneur Joseph Awuah Darko for unpaid artwork and filed a lawsuit on June 24, 2024, at an Accra court

The talented artist is seeking compensation of $266,527 from the founder of JAD Advisory Limited

More details have dropped as Sakyiamah explained the situation

Ghanaian artist Foster Sakyiamah filed a lawsuit against Ghanaian artist and entrepreneur Joseph Awuah-Darko at an Accra court on June 24, 2024, for several unpaid artworks. The lawsuit seeks compensation of $266,527.

Foster Sakyiamah and Joseph Awuah-Darko. Image Credit: @fostersakyiamah

Source: Instagram

Details of the lawsuit

Foster Sakyiamah shared details. He said Joseph Awuah-Darko discovered his work on Instagram in 2021 summer. He said Mr Awuah-Darko offered to work with him through his company, JAD Advisory Limited. An agreement was signed in 2021, and Mr Awuah-Darko was appointed as Mr Sakyiamah’s agent to promote, exhibit, and sell his artwork for 36 months.

After the deal was made, Mr Sakyiamah gained the Noldor Artist Residency in Accra and was required to create 21 works. For these, he was paid $3,000 and provided with a studio space.

Below are pictures of Foster Sakyiamah and some of his artworks and Joseph Awuah Darko.

In March 2023, at the end of the 36-month agreement, the statement indicated that $338,886.98 had been paid to the artist across 17 cash deposits and bank transfers made between December 2021 and then. The statement also listed a net revenue share payable of $266,527.03.

Mr Sakyiamah said that when he realised that Awuah-Darko was keeping his money, over $200,000, he decided not to give him any more work.

The agreement also noted that JAD would take 40 percent of profits from each sale, after which they would deduct costs and expenses from Mr Sakyiamah's intended 60 percent share.

Below is an Instagram post by former Noldor resident and artist Emma Prempeh, who shared her issues at the residency.

