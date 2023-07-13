Yaw Dabo has reportedly decided to take Michael, the young talented footballer he adopted, to Europe

In another episode of coverage of Dabo's academy training by blogger +Plus 1 Tv, he detailed that the actor had these plans for the young talent

Some netizens have reacted to the video, applauding the actor for being kind to the young boy

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has reportedly planned to send Michael, a young talented footballer he adopted, to Europe soon.

Yaw Dabo reportedly plans to take young adopted boy to Europe soon Photo credit: @samuel_dabo

In a video coverage of the training session of Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy members, YouTuber +Plus 1 Tv, who has covered multiple training sessions of the players, reported that the actor had planned to send Michael abroad.

Yaw Dabo has recently made waves in the football community by adopting a young and talented footballer into his renowned Dabo Soccer Academy.

Yaw Dabo adopts Micahel

Michael had caught the attention of the entertaining actor during a local tournament to scout for talented players.

Impressed by the boy's exceptional skills and dedication, the actor took him under his wing and welcomed him into the academy, promising to take care of him.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo guiding his footballers at training below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Yaw Dabo advising his players and report that he would send Michael to Europe

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, acknowledging Dabo's efforts and commitment to his academy.

@bugewinkygh3939 commented:

I like how they are making Michael feel so comfortable

Charley watching upcoming players like this always makes me cry God bless them all. They have talent

@qwamepizzaro3770 commented:

+plus 1tv thanks for giving us an update from Dabo's camp

Yaw Dabo advises his players, angrily blasts them for harming each other during training

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yaw Dabo gave advice to his academy athletes and criticized them for certain actions.

The actor and Dabo Soccer Academy's founder warned the youngsters about the difficulties they would encounter if they hurt each other while practising.

He went on to say that if they repeat the behaviour in Europe, they risk being penalized in addition to hurting themselves and ruining their careers.

