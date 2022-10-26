Dj Switch attended the launch of Michelle Obama's 'Get Her There' Campaign and shared photos from the beautiful event

The young lady who is passionate about girl child education threw her full support behind the Obama Foundation's initiative

Many Ghanaians were proud and praised Dj Switch when she shared the photos and expressed her support

Young Ghanaian Disk Jockey, Dj Switch, is known for her brilliance and support for girl child education. Switch, on Tuesday, 25th October, attended Michelle Obama's Get Her There campaign launch, which took place in New York and shared some beautiful photos from the event.

Dj Switch Supports Michelle Obama's Get Her There Campaign Source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

The campaign is spearheaded by three powerful women, former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates and Amal Conney.

The campaign seeks to give the girl child a more even playing ground and grant them more access to quality education.

The three powerful women seek to empower adolescent ladies not only in the United States but across the globe. Dj Switch, who is passionate about the affairs of women and children, also has her own foundation, The DJ Switch Foundation, which advocates for quality education, adequate health care, gender equality and sustainable development for children.

The young lady, on several occasions, has met some of the most prominent people in the world. In September 2018, she opened the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers event. It is no surprise she got invited to the Get Her There campaign launch.

After Dj Switch shared the photos and announced her support, Ghanaians trooped in their numbers to praise the little girl and admire her.

Ghanaians Admire Dj Switch

officialorators said:

My Big Girl.... Make Mama Proud wai.

juniordemus1986 wrote:

Go star girl we love you

great_lord_3 commented:

Nice and Impressive

juniorjaydee2010 also wrote:

Wow, i don't really know what to say

