Amerado Shares Recording Experience With Strongman Burner On Rap Is Still Alive: "It Was Easy To Connect"
- Two of Ghana's most prominent rappers, Amerado and Strongman Burner, have teamed up on a new project
- The duo, who are acknowledged for their talent, individually created magic with their collaborative track, Rap Is Still Alive
- In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Amerado recounts working with Strongman Burner
Ghanaian rappers Amerado and Strongman Burner have thrilled rap fans with their collaborative project, Rap Is Still Alive.
Rap Is Still Alive, produced by the renowned Atown TSB, reaffirms rap's significance in the ever-evolving music landscape.
Amerado and Strongman have built strong reputations as skilled wordsmiths with huge fanbases throughout their careers.
Their collaborative project complements their commitment to preserving and promoting rap in the Ghanaian music industry.
In a short conversation with YEN.com.gh, Amerado shares his experience working with his talented colleague on Rap Is Still Alive.
The rapper noted that working with Strongman Burner was very informative and stimulating.
Amerado said, "The recording experience with Strongman was fun and insightful. We shared ideas even tho we did individual verses. Connecting was very easy since we've known each other for a long time.
Peeps react to Strongman's verse on Rap Is Still Alive
Amerado shared the first verse from Strongman Burner on his IG page, and the response was massive.
gaiseyeliz900 commented:
Rap General Barssssss
sweet_wazzie commented:
This is what we need from rappers... Big ups to your brotherhood ❤️❤️
kobbyphil_superstar commented:
Eiii bog Bro why did u wrote that verse... herrrr oo naaaaEiii then u were sharp coper for SHS.. nana becareful
mybwoyfriend_mbf commented:
Eeerrrr ❤️
fyngerz_185 commented:
Maaaaaad verse bro
Amerado says he is not chasing after a Grammy award, explains why
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Amerado's views on winning a Grammy during his lifetime.
The Ghanaian rapper noted that he would not be worried if he never received an award from the Recording Academy.
Amerado noted gone were the days when Ghanaians were not making many waves with their music, but today, they are global.
Hence he doesn't measure success with only a Grammys.
Source: YEN.com.gh