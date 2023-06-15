Kuami Eugene, Medikal, and other Ghanaian stars have taken their turns on YEN.com.gh's Wheels On YEN

These stars used the opportunities to talk about their love for cars and the choices of cars they would love to drive in the future

Among the many dream cars these stars mentioned were Lamborghini, Maybach, Ferrari, and Lexus

For many famous people in Ghana, selecting the cars they drive is important to them because it may add to or take away from their brand.

"I feel like the way you move around, the car you have should complement your personality and the kind of image you want to put out there," Medikal put it simply in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

It is therefore not a wonder that Ghanaian celebrities buy and own some of the most expensive cars around. But just like we all want more in life, these celebs also want to get more cars.

Kuami Eugene and Medikal recently featured on Wheels On YEN and talked about their dream cars

On YEN.com.gh's Wheels On YEN, Kuami Eugene, Felicia Osei, Erkuah Official, and others have opened on what cars they dream of buying and their plans to acquire them.

From Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Maybach, Lexus, to Honda CRV, the celebs shared reasons for their choices.

1. DJ Azonto wants a Lamborghini

Afrobeat artiste DJ Azonto owns a fleet of luxury vehicles including a Range Rover, Lexus and Maserati.

But he wants a Lamborghini. Just like many others, Azonto's dream car used to be a Mercedes Benz. But after buying one many years ago, the Fa No Fom hitmaker's preferences changed and he has put together a plan to acquire the 14 million Cedis Lambo.

"I will be the first Ghanaian artiste to own a Lamborghini. I have enquired and I know that the price of the type I want to buy is $1.2m (about 14m Cedis). I will get it in a few months, he told YEN.com.gh

2. Kuami Eugene will buy Maybach and add Ferrari, Rolls Royce later

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene is a car lover who fancies a lot of luxurious car brands.

Currently, he owns a Range Rover which he received in 2021 from Dr Kwaku Oteng, and Chevy Camaro among others. But he still wants to add more expensive cars to his garage and his list is quite tall.

"...I have a few car brands that I plan to buy for myself. I would want to own a Ferrari, a Corvette, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Maybach," he said while taking his turn on Wheels On YEN.

3. A Lexus RX350 is more than enough for Erkuah Offical

Tik Tok star Erkuah Official does own a car now but when eventually decides to get one, it will not be any small car.

Taking her turn on Wheels On YEN, the award-winning social media star revealed that the 2023 Lexus RX 350 is her dream car.

"I don't own a car now but the Lexus RX350 is my dream car," she said.

4. Felicia Osei dreams of buying a Honda CRV or Toyota Camry

TikToker and Onua FM/TV broadcaster Felicia Osei got her first car in 2022, and it was a gift.

But if she is to buy a car of her choice with funds available, she would go for a Honda CRV or a Toyota Camry Spider.

"I’ve used them; they are very good and consume very little fuel," she explained on Wheels on YEN.

5. Medikal's taste changes often but he just loves big cars

Award-winning rapper Medikal is so much into luxury cars and currently owns vehicles from four top brands.

He revealed that he is not big on dream cars because his preferences keep changing with time. However, he likes to big cars because his wife, Fella Makafui, likes those types.

"I've got a strong taste for luxury cars... "I used to fantasise about Benz till I got it. I wanted to get a Benz and I did. At a point, I wanted a BMW and I got that too. It just keeps changing," he said.

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars, Wheels On YEN gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and reasons for choosing them.

