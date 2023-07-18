Wode Maya is a Ghanaian YouTuber who travels to African countries to show the culture and lifestyle of the people

The popular YouTuber carried a drum on his head during a visit to Burundi, to the amazement of several people on social media

Even though the drum was heavy, Wode Maya was given two drumsticks to balance the drum instead of using his hands

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shared a video where he carried a heavy drum used by dancers in Burundi.

In the video, the Burundi dancers asked him if he would prefer the big or small drum. Wode Maya stood behind the central drum, which is smaller than the rest.

It seemed he wanted to carry the smaller one, but the men encouraged him to take the bigger one which seemed heavier.

When they put the drum on his head, Wode Maya was almost shaking Photo credit: Wode Maya Source: YouTube

When they placed it on his head, Wode Maya needed to adjust the drum so it did not fall. He was given drumsticks to balance the drums instead of his bare hands.

The men were wearing clothes with Burundi national colours.

In Burundi, the drum is a national symbol. The drum is featured in the centre, even in the country's flag.

In 2014, UNESCO acknowledged the cultural value of the drums in Burundi and included it on its list of intangible world heritage items.

Wode Maya travels to African countries to show the people's culture and lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Some people who watched the video commented on the rich culture of Burundi. Read some of the comments below:

@deebattles3583 said:

Amazing! I will never forget the Burundi drumming company that performed here in America... such strength

@bobtoyacr.candy7573 comment:

The Way U Scream. Maya go k_ill Me Ooo

@erumbibrenda wrote:

Wow, amazing my brother ❤❤❤❤

@firemanmachine7714

Maya, Start drumming. Burundians, We love you

@burundishallsmile1day109 said

The weakest Burundian Neck

