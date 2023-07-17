Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi's alleged husband, Abass Sariki, has issued a stern caution to her to stop claiming him as her husband

Abass Sariki said Ayisha Modi is not his wife and has never been his wife

He added that the socialite is disgracing him and his family with her insistent claims of a marital relationship between them

Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi's "unofficial husband", Abass Sariki, says he did not officially marry her. He described her social media rants about their supposed marriage as depression.

Abass Sariki warned Ayisha Modi to stop disgracing him by telling the world he is her husband.

This would be the second time he has publicly denied any marital relationship with Ayisah Modi.

After his first interview, Ayisha Modi accused bloggers of putting words in Abass Sariki's mouth. She added that she deserved all the insults he heaped on her.

Even after her conciliatory manner, Abass is not having any of it. He recorded a video with a strong message for Ayisha. He said:

"I'm warning her. She should stop the things that she is doing. She should stop mentioning my name around. If she is depressed, I'm also mental. Tell her not to bring it on me. I have a lot of things to do. She is disgracing me."

"I have a family. What does she want from me? She's not my wife. I haven't married her. Maybe she has married another Abass in spirit, but it's not me."

Peeps react to Abass Sariki's stern warning to Ayisha Modi

After listening to Abass Sariki's warning to Ayisha Modi, many express their surprise in the comment section.

@estherohemaa3966 commented:

agye ta.

@BMosay commented:

Agyi gong.

@Jennifer25able commented:

Eiii asem b3n koraa ni.

Ayisha Modi's alleged husband flaunts Range Rover, G-Wagon and other expensive cars in his mansion

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on the luxury cars that have filled Ayisha Modi's "unofficial husband" huge mansion.

A video showing the fleet of cars lined in businessman Sariki Abass Giwa's house has people talking.

The plush compound in the footage housed a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and G-Wagon, among other expensive cars.

