Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste and self-proclaimed the GOAT in Ghana music stormed the VGMA red carpet with his goat

The artiste was shirtless and had some jewellery around his neck while clothing his goat in a white T-shirt rocking some jewellery too

Fans of the artiste who saw the funny scenes as AY Poyoo chased his goat on the red carpet while playing with it reacted and were surprised at the humble goat

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian artiste AY Potok got fans reacting to the unnatural scenes from him at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on May 6th, 2023, as he brought his goat pet to the red carpet.

AY Poyoo Photo credit: @ay_poyoo @tv3ghana

Source: UGC

AY Poloo stormed the red carpet shirtless and had his goat wearing a T-shirt. The ‘I'm The Goat’ hitmaker took photos with his goat and played around with it on the VGMA's red carpet.

In the course of the energized atmosphere and one of Ghana music's hottest events, which featured performers like award-winning rapper Sarkodie and Medikal, AY Poyoo’s goat chased him wherever he went, surprising the attendants with how a goat could be loyal to its owner and follow him around that in that manner.

The comic singer entertained his fans with his goat, who remained quiet and comported itself throughout its stay on the red carpet, making peeps struggle to swallow their laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

See a video of AY Poyoo and his goat at the VGMA below

Some Ghanaians reacted to AY Poyoo and his goat's drama at the VGMA

AY Poyoo got fans and followers of the program entertained, making them react positively to the funny scenes created by him and his goat, who remained humble and quiet at the award show

ramtover commented:

Eii dis goat is very humble. My hometown goat would have run away a long time

joybel commented:

Abonkye yi b3 nene agu h) oo

_.barack_Nothing_ commented:

Dey worry pass the nice girl she Dey ein back herhh

_missdede_ commented:

you can’t be sad in this country

Black Sherif wins VGMA Artiste of the Year

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that on a night filled with emotions for Ghanaian artistes, Hip-Hop/Rap musician Black Sherif of Ghana won the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.

The audience applauded the musician as he entered the stage to accept his award and offered their congratulations on his well-deserved victory. Fans of the singer who had predicted that he would win the prize cheered for him and posted on Twitter and other social media platforms how happy they were for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh