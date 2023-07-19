Accomplished disc jockey Ohemaa Woyeje has addressed some challenges she faced in her 20-year journey to become one of Ghana's radio voices

Ohemaa Woyeje recounted how people tried to bring her confidence down by bullying her so that they could take her spot on the radio

She added that things took a wild turn when she faced spiritual attacks because of her rapid growth in the industry

Ghanaian radio presenter Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, shared her 20-year journey to success as a pillar in Ghana's entertainment industry.

According to her, some people tried to sabotage her career by calling her names and ridiculing her looks.

She added that she was saved by her focus to succeed, regardless of what people said about her.

In an interview at GTV, Ohemaa Woyeje shared her story of overcoming her challenges in the industry. She said:

The twenty years journey has not been easy at all. Because if not for the fact that I focused on the bigger goal, I probably would have served just now. I've had a lot of challenges. I've been abused; I've been called names. At a time, people felt like I don't even look good for their liking.

