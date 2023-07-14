Black Sherif has set a new record for the most streamed album by a Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay

The award-winning artiste has reached a total of 300 million streams on Boomplay

Fans of Blacko have applauded him for the milestone and encouraged him to work harder

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif known privately as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, has reached 300 million streams on Boomplay with his The Villain I Never Was album. The artiste set a record for the only Ghanaian artiste with 300 million streams for an album on Boomplay.

Black Sherif sets record with his album, reaching 300 million streams on Boomplay Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

The talented Ghanaian music sensation has reached a significant milestone with his album, The Villain I Never Was.

The highly acclaimed album has become the first Ghanaian music release to surpass an astounding 300 million streams on the popular music streaming platform, Boomplay.

According to Unorthodox Reviews, an African media review company, this new achievement by the award-winning artiste is the first of its kind.

Unorthodox Reviews announced the new achievement by Black Sherif with a caption that said:

Black Sherif’s “The Villain I Never Was" is the first Ghanaian album to ever hit the 300 million stream mark on Boomplay.

See the post about Black Sherif's latest achievement below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Black Sherif's latest achievement

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the news. They eulogised the celebrated artiste for working hard to improve his craft and for producing one of Ghana's greatest albums of all time.

@BahryBlaq commented:

Greatest Album out of GHANA no cap

@BaddestBoyRicch

#Massive KK RASTA ❤️ @blacksherif_

@_Leo_1189

Massive!

Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie get nominated for Artiste Of The Year Award at Headies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie are nominees for the 2023 Headies Award.

The brilliant musicians are vying for the West African Artiste of the Year title. The Therapist, a Liberian singer, is the only other competitor outside of the top three in the category.

Fans of the nominees reacted to the news with excitement and hope that the talented musicians would be recognised on several other big stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh