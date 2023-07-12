Ghanaian artistes Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie bag nomination for Headies Award 2023

The talented artistes are competing for the West African Artiste of The Year category

Aside from the three, The Therapist, a Librerian singer, is the only foreign competition in the category

Award-winning Ghanaian artistes Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie have been nominated for Nigeria's prestigious Headies Award. The talented musicians would be competing for the Best African Artiste of The Year Award.

The global recognition of Ghana's vibrant music industry continues to soar as VGMA's Artiste of The Year, Black Sherif, Gyakie, and Camidoh, receive prestigious nominations for the highly anticipated 2023 Headies Awards.

The Headies, a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria, nominated three Ghanaian talents and one Librerian singer, The Therapist.

This remarkable achievement and domination in the category by Ghanaian artistes highlights their exceptional talent, hard work, and the growing impact of Ghanaian music.

According to Music Africa, this year’s awards will reward works released between January 2022 and March 2023.

See nominations for the Headies Award below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the nomination of Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie for the Headies Award

kwamezack_ commented:

Ghana is going far

azanian11 commented:

Go blacko ❤️ God is with you for this

cos.its_ella_ commented:

Ghana to the whole wiase

