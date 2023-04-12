Ghana's fast-rising musician, Black Sherif, has given insights into the source behind his enormous success

The young talented rapper has attributed his rocket-like rise to stardom to his impeccable work ethic

Black Sherif said that the Zongo taught him to take risks to survive, a trait he said had helped his music to thrive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has broken boundaries, locally and internationally, in the music industry.

Speaking about his magic formula for success, Black Sherif revealed that as a boy with roots in Konogo Zongo, he had survived by standing out of the ordinary.

He described himself as a rebel who had a hunger for success and no fear of failure in an interview with TV3.

Black Sherif: Musician Credits His Ability to Take Risks For His Success photo credit: Instagram/ @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's launch to fame with his Second Sermon song was unusual. The young musician has continued to grow, with many awards from home and abroad under his belt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the interview with TV3, Black Sherif spoke about his hometown and its contributions to his successful career.

In the kind of community I was born into, the first survival thing that comes to mind is being a rebel. Not a rebel who pulls out knives, but not going the conventional way.

According to him, he has always taken risks with the mindset that failure is inevitable.

I have nothing to lose. It's zero. So if I get one and come back, it's zero. I don't run into negatives. So I take risks in everything. The beat that you will reject is what I will use for my song. I just keep taking risks and being a rebel with my songs.

Watch the interview below:

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and 3 Ghanaian musician's songs featured in Netflix movies

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif's song with American rappers Bas and Kel-P had been featured in the Hollywood movie Creed III.

This has elevated Black Sherif to join the few Ghanaian musicians whose songs have been used as soundtracks for international movies.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of some of the Ghanaian songs featured in Hollywood and Netflix movies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh