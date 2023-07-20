According to famed blogger GH Hyper, Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif was allegedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on July 19 2023

The blogger who claims to be directly involved in the issue alleged that Black Sherif failed to fulfil an agreement he had with a company called Cruise People Limited

YEN.com.gh has compiled four key revelations that have been made by GH Hyper since the news broke

According to popular blogger GH Hyper, Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif was reportedly arrested at Kotoka International Airport on July 19, 2023. GH Hyper, claiming to be closely involved in the matter, alleges that the artist failed to fulfil an agreement with a company known as Cruise People Limited.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif

Source: Instagram

Here are some key revelations surrounding the arrest:

1.Time of arrest

GH Hyper and other sources, including Nkokonsa, have stated that Black Sherif was taken into custody in the evening on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Kotoka International Airport.

2. The reason behind the arrest

GH Hyper asserts that Black Sherif had been contracted by Cruise People Limited to be the headline performer for the second edition of their cruise ship party in Greece. As part of the deal, Sherif was supposed to do a teaser promo, which he allegedly failed to deliver. The artist and his team also reportedly began avoiding the company, leading to dissatisfaction and concern.

3. Agreed Fee:

According to GH Hyper and Nkokonsa, a fee of $40,000 was agreed upon between Black Sherif and Cruise People Limited, with $20,000 already paid out to his team.

4. Refusal to repay the money:

According to GH Hyper and Nkokonsa, the alleged arrest came after Black Sherif and his team refused to pay back the $20,000 they had received from Cruise People Limited. Notably, GH Hyper mentioned that renowned musician Gramps Morgan and former 3 Media Networks CEO Baba Sadiq attempted to mediate and convince Sherif to return the funds, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

The situation has garnered significant attention on social media and among fans of Black Sherif. Both supporters and critics eagerly await further developments and a response from the artist and his team.

It is important to note that these are allegations made by GH Hyper, and the actual events leading to the reported arrest may differ, pending official statements or investigations from the relevant authorities. Until more concrete information is provided, the music sensation's fans and the public at large remain in suspense over the situation.

Black Sherif breaks silence with Tweet

In a related story, Rumours went flying on social media on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the rapper had been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The rumours started after Instagram blogger @ghhyper1 made a post announcing the supposed arrest of the 2023 VGMA Artiste Of The Year with a promise to bring further updates.

Black Sherif, a few hours later, made a tweet but did not address the issue.

