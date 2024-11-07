Kojo Forex Calls Out Ghanaians In Their 30s Who Have Not Yet Made GH¢100K, Netizens Upset
- Kojo Forex has given a piece of advice to Ghanaian men and women in their 30s who have not made at least GH¢100K
- The forex trader asked such individuals to check their circle of friends, suggesting they were not doing something right
- His statement shared on X sparked a flurry of reactions as many felt he was placing needless pressure on some
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has stirred the pot on social media after advising people in their 30s to review their friendships and habits if they have not yet made at least GH¢100,000.
Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Kojo stated that by this stage in life, men and women should have achieved some financial stability, sparking many negative reactions.
According to Kojo Forex, those who have not reached this goal might need to question their choices and their circles of friends.
He pointed out that surroundings and social circles could significantly impact one's ability to achieve financial freedom.
His advice quickly caught attention, with many Ghanaians expressing strong opinions on the matter.
The majority of commenters disagreed with him and felt his statement put undue pressure on the average youth struggling to make it.
Kojo Forex's finance comment stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Kojo Forex's comments on X.
Eze33330 said:
"You think everybody get it easy as you get am, so you dey anyhow, bro. Limit that kind of talks."
0panaa_1 commented:
"Bro you have made it in life yes we understand but you to wrap this attitude up you Dey mong boys Dey everything for money hoh."
flourishbidex reacted:
"You're capping bro money as nothing to do with age it takes the grace of God to be Rich not even by hard work, can pull dat millions u want just grace."
Kojo Forex flaunts Cybertruck
Kojo Forex is not just talk; he has made something for himself, which is evident in his luxury lifestyle.
YEN.com.gh earlier that he had bought a Tesla Cybertruck and showed it off in a social media clip.
Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has also bought a Cybertruck recently, as one of only two so far.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.