Kojo Forex has given a piece of advice to Ghanaian men and women in their 30s who have not made at least GH¢100K

The forex trader asked such individuals to check their circle of friends, suggesting they were not doing something right

His statement shared on X sparked a flurry of reactions as many felt he was placing needless pressure on some

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex has stirred the pot on social media after advising people in their 30s to review their friendships and habits if they have not yet made at least GH¢100,000.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Kojo stated that by this stage in life, men and women should have achieved some financial stability, sparking many negative reactions.

Kojo Forex sparks reactions by stating that Ghanaians should have GH¢100K by the age of 30. Photo source: kojoforex

Source: Instagram

According to Kojo Forex, those who have not reached this goal might need to question their choices and their circles of friends.

He pointed out that surroundings and social circles could significantly impact one's ability to achieve financial freedom.

His advice quickly caught attention, with many Ghanaians expressing strong opinions on the matter.

The majority of commenters disagreed with him and felt his statement put undue pressure on the average youth struggling to make it.

Kojo Forex's finance comment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Kojo Forex's comments on X.

Eze33330 said:

"You think everybody get it easy as you get am, so you dey anyhow, bro. Limit that kind of talks."

0panaa_1 commented:

"Bro you have made it in life yes we understand but you to wrap this attitude up you Dey mong boys Dey everything for money hoh."

flourishbidex reacted:

"You're capping bro money as nothing to do with age it takes the grace of God to be Rich not even by hard work, can pull dat millions u want just grace."

Kojo Forex flaunts Cybertruck

Kojo Forex is not just talk; he has made something for himself, which is evident in his luxury lifestyle.

YEN.com.gh earlier that he had bought a Tesla Cybertruck and showed it off in a social media clip.

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has also bought a Cybertruck recently, as one of only two so far.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh