Sarkodie has allegedly replied to Yvonne Nelson in his latest song, Try Me, after the actress name-dropped him in her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

In the book, the actress claimed that Sarkodie pushed her to terminate a pregnancy after he got her pregnant in 2010

Addressing the claims, the rapper claimed he told Yvonne to keep the pregnancy, adding that she tried to lure him to her house before the release of the book

Respected Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has allegedly taken a bold step to address the recent claims made by actress Yvonne Nelson in her autobiography, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, through his latest song titled Try Me.

The book contained an assertion that Sarkodie had pressured Nelson into terminating a pregnancy back in 2010.

Setting the record straight, Sarkodie vehemently denied the allegations put forth by the actress. He asserted that he had, in fact, encouraged Nelson to keep the pregnancy.

According to the alleged response, Nelson had tried to orchestrate a meet-up with him at her house a few weeks before her book launch, which he perceived as a potential setup to rekindle their past intimacy.

The rapper revealed that he had suggested having the conversation at Sky Bar, an open public space where privacy would not be a concern. However, according to Sark, Nelson insisted on meeting at her residence, citing an excuse that there would be too many people at Sky Bar. Sarkodie claimed he suspected her motives and declined the invitation, as he felt that it was an attempt to lure him back into her bed.

Sarkodie claims he told Yvonne Nelson to keep pregnancy

In his song, Try Me, Sarkodie refuted the accusations made by Nelson and expressed his disappointment in her decision to include such claims in her book. The rapper made it clear that he had always prioritized open and honest communication, emphasizing that he never exerted any pressure on Nelson to terminate the pregnancy. He alleged that he told her to keep it, but she insisted on terminating it because she was in school.

