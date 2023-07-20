Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog disclosed that the latest trends in the news are negatively affecting his father's life

He revealed that his father's health is at risk from reading all the unfavourable comments about him online

Yaw Tog said his father complained of heart pains after seeing what people were saying about his son

Ghanaian drill star Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, said his father called to tell him that his heart is suffering after reading the negative news about Yaw Tog online.

According to the musician, his elderly father worried about him because of the negative publicity.

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of consistent, exciting news about Yaw Tog.

The musician made headlines when he revealed his intentions to pause his schooling and focus on music full-time. He got more attention when discussing his non-existent relationship with the Asakaa Boys.

In Yaw Tog's latest interview with GTV, he said his father's reaction to the negative news about him is doing him more harm than good.

At first, I used to stress about it, but now I'm just focused and living life. Last week, my dad called me and was like, 'Yaw, they are talking about you, and it's making my heart hurt.' And I was like, 'Dad, don't stress for me. Just pray for me because this is the work that I want to do.'

Peeps react to Yaw Tog's interview on GTV, pleases with the discussion

Many who tuned into the TV network for Yaw Tog's interview left great reviews for the hostess and the musician.

Pious D. Serwonu commented:

Stopped watching TV generally for some time. I just turned my set on after watching the intro for this interview. I'm impressed with the hostess and the new set.

Obaapa Gifted commented:

Wow much love Yaw keep the good work.

Real Gunshot Gh commented:

Keep up the good work.

Emmanuel Kofi Bejoy commented:

This is what we call a standard interview. Kudos Valarie.

Yaw Tog reveals future plans to become a prominent animal farmer in Ghana

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Yaw Tog's wishes to own a large animal farm.

The rising Drill star disclosed that his plan is underway to make this dream a reality. He said he had already purchased a piece of land for the project in Kumasi.

Yaw Tog also added that he currently owns a pig farm that his mother manages in his stead.

