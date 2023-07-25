Medikal's lookalike, during an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, shared that women do not like him because he does not have good looks

The young man explicitly said that he feels he looks ugly and has realised that women do not like him or pay attention to him when he's in their company

When asked by Zionfelix whether this meant that Mediakal was not good-looking as well, he said that was not the case

In an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix, a young man who bears a striking resemblance to famous rapper Medikal opened up about his personal experiences with relationships with women.

Medikal's lookalike Photo Source: b2smedy

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Medika's lookalike shed light on the challenges he faces daily due to his perceived lack of good looks, leading to difficulties in attracting women.

He also expressed his feelings of insecurity and acknowledged feeling unattractive. He revealed that these sentiments have impacted his interactions with women, noticing that he often goes unnoticed or overlooked in their company; hence, he tends to avoid interacting with women.

Zionfelix further questioned whether Medikal's lookalike's perception of himself meant that he also saw the famous rapper, Medikal, as unattractive. In response, the young man clarified that his insecurities did not extend to Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh