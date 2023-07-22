Ghanaian singer D-Black has laughed off concerns about the dangers of having a celebrity lookalike

He said he is not worried about the young man impersonating him for money and favours

D-Black told YEN.com.gh that any event organizer who pays his lookalike to perform his songs would lose out on their money

According to Ghanaian singer Desmond Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, he has no problem with his lookalike performing his songs.

He pointed out that it would be an event organizer whose monies would go down the drain if they hair lookalikes to perform instead of coming for him.

During his interview with the YEN.com.gh entertainment team, D-Black revealed no issues with his lookalike.

A collage of D-Black and his lookalike Image credit: @dblackgh @robestmusic

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, the 4king Lookalike Association introduced a D-Black lookalike into their group.

Unlike many celebs who were unhappy about these men impersonating them, D-Black had a very interesting approach to the issue.

The Ghanaian singer revealed that he found the situation amusing.

He said, "Yes, I saw it a few days ago and laughed over it. I'm not bothered at all. I don't mind if he performs my songs. If you, as an event organizer, will pay someone to perform my songs, that's on you. As for me, there can be only one D-Black."

Source: YEN.com.gh