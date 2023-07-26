DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, sparked reactions as she rocked a shirt, shorts and bag pack and she danced

The adorable young lady also rocked a beautiful rasta hairdo and a pair of transparent glasses

Many Ghanaians fell in love with the talented young girl and praised her eye-catching dance moves

Talented young DJ Switch, in a recent Instagram post, set off a wave of reactions as she showed her impressive dance moves. The video, which quickly went viral, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians, who could not help but express their admiration for the young star.

The video featured DJ Switch confidently dancing while rocking a stylish outfit. She looked cool and casual in a trendy shirt, shorts, and a backpack, exuding youthful energy and charisma. What caught the attention of many was her beautiful rasta hairdo and a pair of transparent glasses.

The young prodigy, known for her exceptional skills as a disc jockey, effortlessly transitioned from her DJ prowess to the dance floor, proving her versatility as an entertainer. Her smooth and eye-catching dance moves left social media users in awe.

DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, gained international recognition after winning the 2017 edition of TV3 Talented Kidz. Since then, she has been on an upward trajectory, continuously captivating Ghanaians with her exceptional talent and sweet personality.

DJ Switch wins hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

emma_c1208 said:

Wow... Beautiful dance steps❤️❤️❤️. You've got yourself a student...

comedianwaris reacted:

Steps buh uno I can challenge u Abi don’t try

david.e.enninful commented:

Adey come for lessons na 3se

