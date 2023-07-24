An excited elderly woman stole the spotlight at a wedding reception with her energy-intense dance moves

The vivacious woman took over the dance floor with her twerking skills while exuding confidence

The moment she bravely went down and up with incredible agility was captured in a video that has gone viral

A bubbly woman grabbed the attention of a cameraperson and wedding guests with her energy-intense dance moves on the dance floor at the reception while vibing with a man.

The spectacular occasion was filled with excitement as she awed guests and netizens alike.

Elderly woman twerks hard at a wedding reception. Photo credit: asoebibella.

Source: UGC

With her jaw-dropping twerking abilities, the energetic grandma displayed an exuberant joy for life.

Woman's look

In a mesmerising video released by Chopdaily and credited to Asoebibella, the grandma wore a gorgeous emerald green gown and dazzling white heels. Her passion and excitement proved that age is truly just a number when it comes to embracing one's inner dancer.

Woman displays flexibility

The lively grandmother fearlessly slid down and up with great agility in the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh. She astounded the audience by twerking with both hands on the floor, demonstrating her incredible flexibility.

Watch the video here:

