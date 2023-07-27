The Adom hitmaker says she needed to leave the country about twenty years ago

Diana Hamilton disclosed that although she had three overseas countries of her choosing, God directed her to the UK

She added that she had to involve her husband in her decision to leave her nursing job in Ghana

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton, who was once a nurse in Ghana, shared her reason for migrating to the United Kingdom.

According to Diana Hamilton, she was struggling to combine her nursing duties in Ghana with her song ministration, which usually occurred in the UK.

She added that she had to sit with her husband to choose the best country to suit their lifestyle.

A collage of Diana Hamilton and a nurse Image credit: @dianaantwihamilton @NIPAH DENNIS

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton disclosed these during an interview on 3FM with Johnnie Hughes. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

I moved about twenty years ago. My reason for moving then was because I was doing the singing, and I was being invited to the UK a lot. And because of that, I wasn't able to fully work here. And I was also unable to do as much as I was supposed to, ministry-wise. I had to go closer to where the calling was but then again to be able to do my work.

People have many reasons why they migrate and why they leave the country. I pray that it is for the right reasons. And I always pray that the nation Ghana will not suffer for that.

Watch the interview below:

International nursing body warns Ghana about mass immigration of nurses overseas

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported the International Council of Nurses's caution to the Ghana government about the considerable number of health workers relocating abroad.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that the country's health system could pay a great price if the problem is untackled in the coming years.

Diana Hamilton refuses to comment on the National Cathedral brouhaha

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Diana Hamilton responded to questions about the National Cathedral.

According to the gospel singer, she could not comment on the issue because she did not know the details or arguments surrounding it.

Despite being a Christian, Diana Hamilton said she has yet to update herself on the facts about the national project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh