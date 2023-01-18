Top Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has revealed to YEN.com.gh her plans for 2023

The hardworking music icon mentioned that her annual Experience With Diana Hamilton show was one of her big agendas for the new year

The affable musician won the Best Female Artiste Of The Year at the 2023 YEN Entertainment Awards

Top gospel musician and brand ambassador for Awake Purified Water, Diana Hamilton, has shared her plans for 2023. Key among them is her Experience With Diana Hamilton concert.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Adom hitmaker disclosed that the concert, which will be held in Accra and Kumasi, will come off in February. The Accra show is slated for February 19, with the Kumasi following one week later.

Urging her fans to make it a point to be present at the show, Diana Hamilton revealed she had great things in store for them.

Watch out for great and amazing times. I get to sit with song ministers, worship leaders etc. Look out for more details on my social media handles for more information on dates and venues, she said.

Diana Hamilton Wins Best Female Artiste Of The Year

Diana Hamilton was speaking at a ceremony to receive her award after emerging as the Best Female Artiste Of The Year at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards.

The gifted gospel singer beat stiff competition from fellow stars, Cina Soul, Gyakie, MzVee, and Wendy Shay, to the coveted award.

Touching on her win, an excited Diana Hamilton thanked YEN.com.gh for recognizing her hard work. She said:

Thank you so much YEN.com.gh. This is beautiful, thank you for acknowledging what we do. God bless you.

Great Projects By Diana Hamilton In 2022

Diana Hamilton put in a big shift in 2022 and worked her socks off. The gospel music star released some melodious tunes in 2022 that touched the hearts of Ghanaians. It is not surprising fans chose her as the Best Female Artiste Of The Year.

My Meditations

Diana's My Meditation song was one of her most popular songs of 2022. The song's music video garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Pentecostal Praise

Another stellar tune that boosted Diana's chances at the YEN Awards massively was her 'Pentecostal' Praise song. The spirit-filled melody was played at weddings, church gatherings and other big ceremonies.

What Is YEN Entertainment Awards?

YEN Entertainment Awards is an award scheme that seeks to reward hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in their fields. The awards scheme also highlights the achievements of Ghanaians who have touched the lives of others through philanthropy, education, or innovation.

